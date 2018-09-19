Frat brothers face judgment for their roles in Beta Theta Pi case

Three former Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers enrolled in a program that — if completed — would allow them to have the charges expunged from their record.
Craig Heimer, Reginald Goeke and Ryan Foster were accepted into the accelerated rehabilitative disposition program by Judge Katherine Oliver on Wednesday.
Each will be supervised for 18 months and must complete 50 hours of community service.
Heimer was bound over for trial on 24 various counts of furnishing alcohol.
Goeke was bound over for trial on one count of hazing and one count of furnishing alcohol. The charges were filed after State College police said he gave alcohol to pledge Daniel Erickson — not Timothy Piazza.
Foster was bound over for trial on one count of tampering with physical evidence. According to the grand jury report, both Greg Rizzo and Gary Dibileo advocated for calling an ambulance, but Foster said Piazza would be fine and told Rizzo he was being “overdramatic.”
Former Vice President Ed Gilmartin also enrolled in the ARD program on Sept. 12, according to a court document.
The grand jury said former brother Kordel Davis warned Gilmartin that Piazza may have a concussion and they should not let him fall asleep because it could lead to a coma. Gilmartin, however, admitted to State College police detective David Scicchitano that he brushed Davis off because he believed it to be a “myth.”
The case has also seen former fraternity brothers Michael Schiavone and Aidan O’Brien follow in the footsteps of Ryan Burke, Joseph Ems Jr. and Bo Han Song.
Schiavone — who was bound over for trial on one count of recklessly endangering another person and 14 counts of hazing —is scheduled to plead guilty on Oct. 22.
O’Brien, meanwhile, is scheduled to plead guilty on Dec. 6 after he was bound over for trial on one count of hazing, two counts of furnishing and one count of underage drinking.
Comments