He drove off from Planet Fitness with someone else’s car. Then did it again, police say

Hanging up car keys on the storage hooks in the Planet Fitness lobby in College Township is something many people don’t think about twice.
The rack is typically full of varying types of keys, while their owners work out in the gym.
But when one Planet Fitness member went to retrieve keys Thursday morning, the keys were gone — and so was the car.
State College police say that video surveillance from the gym shows a man removed the keys from the storage rack at 6:19 a.m., and drove off in the black Toyota Scion.
The vehicle was found at 9:46 p.m. that same day by state police at York, near mile marker 24 on Interstate 83. The keys were recovered from the storage rack at the Planet Fitness location on Greensprings Drive in York, where the man also took a different set of keys and drove away in a silver Toyota Celica. That vehicle, with the license plate JLK2087, has not yet been recovered, police say.
The man is described as black with facial hair, wearing a dark hat with light writing and headphones, carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150, police@statecollegepa.us, or anonymously through the department’s website.
Comments