‘I think I just need to come shoot him.’ Text messages revealed in Snow Shoe murder trial

A Howard man and Snow Shoe woman exchanged thousands of text messages over about a month last year, and some of those messages targeted the woman’s husband, according to testimony Tuesday from a State College police detective.
On the second day of Matthew Dreibelbis’ trial, State College police Detective John Aston testified that Dreibelbis and Amber Cantolina either sent or received more than 9,400 text messages and about 4,400 images between July 2017 and Aug. 11, 2017 — the day Dreibelbis is accused of shooting and killing Jeremy Cantolina.
Aston — who was accepted as an expert in cellphone forensic extraction — testified he narrowed it down to 240 images and 110 text messages for further review.
“A lot” of the images were sexually explicit and came from the extraction of Dreibelbis’ TracFone. Three text messages Dreibelbis sent to Amber Cantolina on July 13, 2017, said, “I think I just need to come shoot him,” “I going to kill him,” and “He gone a get it soon.”
Forensic pathologist Harry Kamerow also testified and was deemed to be an expert in forensic medicine.
He testified Jeremy Cantolina’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was a homicide.
Kamerow also testified about the X-rays he took of Cantolina during his autopsy, which showed the bullet that was fired from a .38-caliber revolver.
District Attorney Bernie Cantorna and Assistant District Attorney Crystal Hundt previously said the revolver belonged to Dreibelbis’ adopted uncle, Harold Hoy Jr., who testified he did not give Dreibelbis permission to use that revolver that was supposed to be locked away.
Prior to Hoy’s testimony, criminal investigation assessment officer Dana Martini testified police would not have known where to look for the revolver after the shooting if it were not for Dreibelbis telling them “exactly where to go” and that he fired two of the six rounds in the revolver.
