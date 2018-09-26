Verdict delivered in Snow Shoe murder trial

A jury found a Howard man guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday.
Nine men and three women deliberated for about two-and-a-half hours before convicting 38-year-old Matthew Dreibelbis for shooting and killing 38-year-old Jeremy Cantolina on Aug. 11, 2017.
Judge Jonathan Grine sentenced Dreibelbis to life imprisonment without parole, effective immediately.
The jury did not read a verdict on the remaining two charges — third-degree murder and possession of a weapon.
In his closing argument, District Attorney Bernie Cantorna told the jury there are certain things witnesses can’t remember, but there was one person who could — and did.
“He (Dreibelbis) told us and (state police at Rockview) trooper (Jeffrey) Ebeck that he woke up, drove to Snow Shoe, parked his car down at the archery shop, walked to the house, stood behind the garage, waited for Jeremy to wake up, come down the steps and as he was exiting his house, he ‘met him,’ shot once over his head and then Mr. Dreibelbis shot Mr. Cantolina in the head,” Cantorna said.
This story will be updated.
