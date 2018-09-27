Former State College massage therapist found guilty after 4 women testify to sexual abuse

A former American Chiropractic Spa and Retreat massage therapist was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault on Wednesday, according to a press release.
A State College police investigation into 58-year-old Kevin Gilliam revealed a pattern of inappropriate sexual touching during massages in State College dating back to 2012. Four women testified he touched them inappropriately during the three-day trial.
The jury deliberated for about six hours before convicting Gilliam of two counts of indecent assault and three counts of harassment as well.
“It is important that survivors of sexual abuse know that if they come forward and tell their stories, they will be heard. We are thankful for the jurors’ service and their verdict,” District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said in the press release.
Gilliam is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29 by Judge Brian Marshall.
