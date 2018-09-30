2 people sexually assaulted by man posing as Uber driver, State College police say

Two sexual assaults were reported this weekend in which the suspect posed as an Uber driver around downtown State College.
According to a press release from State College police, in each incident, a male suspect transported the victims to the Highlands neighborhood in State College, where they were assaulted. Both victims described the suspect as white or Hispanic with a large build.
Police released a surveillance image of a vehicle they believe was used in one of the assaults. It was taken around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of South Allen Street.
Anyone who may have information about the vehicle or incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s website.
