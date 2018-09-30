State College police are investigating two sexual assaults that occurred around the downtown area this weekend. The suspect, police say, was posing as an Uber driver.
2 people sexually assaulted by man posing as Uber driver, State College police say

By Lauren Muthler

lmuthler@centredaily.com

September 30, 2018 04:30 PM

Two sexual assaults were reported this weekend in which the suspect posed as an Uber driver around downtown State College.

According to a press release from State College police, in each incident, a male suspect transported the victims to the Highlands neighborhood in State College, where they were assaulted. Both victims described the suspect as white or Hispanic with a large build.

Police released a surveillance image of a vehicle they believe was used in one of the assaults. It was taken around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of South Allen Street.

Anyone who may have information about the vehicle or incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s website.

