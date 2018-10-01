Man pleads guilty for role in Penn State student’s drug overdose death

A 26-year-old man pleaded guilty to delivering the drugs that killed Penn State student William Denton, according to District Attorney Bernie Cantorna.
Denton, a 19-year-old who was studying health policy and administration, was found dead in his Miller Hall dorm room on Jan. 8. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers said Denton died of a multi-drug overdose and ruled his death accidental.
Penn State police said Mark “Short Rico” Grover rode from Pittsburgh to State College and delivered heroin and methamphetamine to Denton.
Penn State students gathered at Old Main in January to remember Denton during a candlelight vigil organized by Denton’s fraternity Alpha Tau Omega. His death also elicited a reaction from Cantorna, who said the case offered an opportunity to analyze the opioid crisis.
Grover is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 20.
