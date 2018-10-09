3 more former Penn State frat brothers set to plead guilty this month

The number of former Beta Theta Pi brothers to plead guilty is scheduled to double in October.
Patrick Jackson became the fourth former fraternity brother to plead guilty after the investigation into Timothy Piazza’s death when he entered an open guilty plea on Tuesday.
Jackson pleaded guilty to two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, but none of the charges are associated with Piazza. One is associated with Qobi Quainoo and the other is associated with Matthew Saluga.
The 22-year-old from Bethlehem was bound over for trial on two counts of hazing and two counts of furnishing. The two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor were later added.
No date was scheduled for sentencing and Jackson’s attorney James Burke said there was no negotiated sentence.
Jonathan Kanzler and Michael Schiavone are also scheduled to plead guilty on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, respectively.
Unlike Jackson, three of the seven charges against Kanzler can be traced to Piazza. Schiavone, meanwhile, is charged with one count of recklessly endangering another person, 14 counts of hazing and one count of furnishing liquor to minors.
Comments