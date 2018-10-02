Man faces charges after allegedly striking police horse at Penn State tailgate

A Maryland man faces a felony charge in connection with the large tailgate that state police used a helicopter to break up on Saturday.
About 200-300 people were partying outside of Beaver Stadium before the Penn State football game against Ohio State when Pennsylvania state police were called to assist in dispersing the crowd. When verbal commands were ignored, police deployed their tactical mounted unit and began pushing individuals out of the area.
Penn State police said Joseph Oleynik, 21, then approached a trooper’s horse on three occasions and “struck the animal on the left side with his hand.”
The trooper attempted to “subdue” Oleynik, who pulled away, ran into the crowd and continued to resist arrest after he was found, according to Penn State police.
After a “short struggle,” Oleynik was found to have slurred speech with red, bloodshot eyes and alcohol on his breath, police said.
The trooper on the horse fractured his left hand, according to police.
Oleynik was charged with one felony count of taunting a police animal, five misdemeanors and one summary.
He was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Casey McClain, who set bail at $10,000 unsecured.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10.
Police said the incident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.
State police said in a release on Saturday that when the party was dispersed, $200, four 30-packs of beer and eight handles of alcohol were seized. In addition, six minors younger than 21 were charged with underage violations. Criminal charges for selling alcohol without a license and furnishing alcohol to minors are pending.
