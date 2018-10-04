Former school bus driver touched, harassed female students, AG’s office says

A former Mount Union Area High School bus driver inappropriately touched female students, verbally harassed students and commented on their appearances, according to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General.
David Gardner, a 65-year-old from Shirleysburg, was arrested on Sept. 26 and waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
“This bus driver exploited his position as a high school bus driver to harass and assault underage minors who were entrusted to his care,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “Students took action and were brave enough to come forward about this abuse and now he will be held responsible for his crimes.”
The investigation began when state police received a tip from the Huntingdon County Office of Children’s Services. Police then discovered that the stepmother of one the students contacted the school directly to complain about Gardner’s alleged behavior, according to the press release.
The case is set to be prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Megan Madaffari, who is also one of three prosecutors involved in the Beta Theta Pi case.
Huntingdon county District Judge Lisa Covert set bail at $25,000 unsecured.
