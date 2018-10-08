Former Bellefonte High cafeteria worker pleads guilty after sex with student allegations

A former Bellefonte Area High School cafeteria worker accused of having sex with a student pleaded guilty to a felony charge, according to a court document.
Bellefonte police said Toby “Cha Cha” Chencharick, 19, had sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old student on Dec. 8, 2017 — four days after he was hired.
She reportedly told police and staff at the Children’s Advocacy Center that she met Chencharick at the Youth Service Bureau, where they were both youth counselors, before the two began texting.
Bellefonte administrators placed Chencharick on leave the same day an Instagram post outlined the allegations against him.
He initially denied sexual contact with the student, but later wrote a statement admitting that “consensual sex was performed and was initiated by her.”
Chencharick pleaded guilty to corruption of minors.
As first reported by StateCollege.com, Chencharick pleaded guilty on Oct. 1 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13.
