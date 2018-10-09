Rebersburg man charged with statutory sexual assault

An 18-year-old Rebersburg man admitted to having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old female, according to state police at Rockview.
The female told police Benjamin Mersinger had sex with her inside a red car with an emergency fireman light bar on both the roof and hood of the vehicle parked at 333 W. Church St. in Centre Hall on Thursday.
Mersinger was charged with one felony count of statutory sexual assault and one felony count of corruption of minors.
He was arraigned by District Judge Casey McClain, who set monetary bail at $10,000. Mersinger did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17.
