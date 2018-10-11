Penn State student faces felony drug charges. Here’s how Snapchat led to his arrest

A Penn State civil engineering student was arrested for selling and possessing about 2.5 pounds of marijuana at his 340 E. Beaver Ave. apartment, according to State College police.
A confidential informant told a detective in February that Brandon Saline was selling marijuana in the State College area and purchased drugs from him previously. Two months later, the informant spoke with Saline via Snapchat and purchased marijuana from him in conjunction with police at least three times, according to police.
A search warrant was subsequently issued and police seized the marijuana, two fake ID cards in Saline’s name, about $6,000 and drug paraphernalia from his apartment.
The 21-year-old from Emporium allegedly admitted he was the only person selling marijuana from the apartment and purchased it from a Dubois man.
Saline was charged with seven felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, three felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility and six misdemeanors.
He was arraigned by District Judge Steven Lachman, who set bail at $5,000 unsecured.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24.
