Police offer a reward for info on Philipsburg burglary

State police are asking the public for help in their investigation into a Philipsburg burglary in September.
Police say that between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 27th, an unknown person or persons forcibly entered a home on North Centre Street through a rear door.
A black Dell Latitude 6400 laptop, a black PlayStation 4 console, a camo PlayStation wireless controller, five PlayStation 4 games, a bath and body spray and a pair of black stretch pants were reportedly taken from the home.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
