Man found with 30 fake driver’s licenses faces felony identity theft charges

By Bret Pallotto

October 15, 2018 03:59 PM

A Massachusetts man attempting to purchase an iPhone at a local store was found to have 30 fake driver’s licenses, credit cards and social security cards in a rental car, according to Bellefonte police.

An employee at Wireless Made Simple in Bellefonte reported some “red flags” when Edgar Santos-Calcano, 21, was attempting to buy the store’s most expensive iPhone in June, but did not care about the phone’s color or memory size.

An officer eventually spoke with Santos-Calcano, who allegedly admitted to using a fake driver’s license to open an account and add a second phone to the account. He told police he wanted to give one phone to his sister and one to his girlfriend because they “lost their phones due to circumstances.”

Police also questioned Santos-Calcano about one of the fake social security cards, but the card went missing and was not initially kept as evidence. A day later, a man reported finding the card at Bellefonte Wok and police subsequently kept the card as evidence.

“It seems it likely blew away while we were handling things outside and we didn’t notice/realize it at the time,” police said.

Police spoke with at least six individuals that allegedly had their information stolen by Santos-Calcano and each denied giving him permission.

Santos-Calcano was charged with 17 felony counts of identity theft, four felony counts of forgery, four felony counts of access device fraud and five misdemeanors.

He was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set monetary bail at $25,000. Santos-Calcano did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24.

