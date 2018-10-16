McDonald’s incident lands Penn State basketball player in trouble with the law — again

A Penn State basketball player cut to the front of the line at McDonald’s on Sept. 29 and punched a man in the face after he was confronted about it, according to State College police.
Redshirt junior forward Mike Watkins was charged with disorderly conduct on Oct. 1, as first reported by the Daily Collegian. He has not yet entered a plea.
The 23-year-old from Philadelphia was also charged with possession of marijuana in June. After Penn State police found a metal grinder containing marijuana in his team duffel bag, Watkins said, “Ahh, that’s old, man.”
Both alleged incidents came after he was also charged for smashing a window at Baby’s Burgers and Shakes in September 2016, according to StateCollege.com. He was accepted into an accelerated rehabilitative disposition program three months later, but it was revoked in May after he failed to comply with the program’s conditions.
He led the Nittany Lions in rebounds (8.9 per game), blocks and field goal percentage last season, to go along with 12.2 points. He missed the last nine games of the season due to a right knee injury.
During Penn State Men’s Basketball Media Day on Tuesday, a spokeswoman said Watkins is “working with Coach (Patrick) Chambers and cooperating with authorities to resolve his ongoing legal matters.” Penn State MBB had no further comment on the issue, she said.
Check back for updates on this story.
Comments