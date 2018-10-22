How did a man end up bloody, on the side of the road? Police want answers

State police at Rockview are investigating a suspected hit-and-run after receiving a report of a man lying facedown alongside West Front Street in Port Matilda.
The man, whose name and age have not been released, was bleeding from the face/head when he was discovered at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
During their investigation, police determined the man was walking along West Front Street when he was struck by an elderly man driving a small pickup truck with an attached bed cover. The make, model and color of the truck are unknown. The driver was last seen traveling eastbound on Front Street and is believed to have left the Port Matilda American Legion earlier that evening.
Anyone with information about the suspected hit-and-run crash is encouraged to contact the Rockview barracks at 355-7545 and ask for Trooper Jonathan Hodges.
