Penn State frat brother sold large amounts of cocaine in State College area, police say

A Penn State fraternity member admitted he sold cocaine to his fellow fraternity brothers and made thousands of dollars a week selling drugs, according to State College police.
A confidential informant told police in July that Sidiky “Titi” Keira, a 20-year-old from Brooklyn, New York, was selling large amounts cocaine in the State College area. The informant, in conjunction with police, then purchased cocaine from Keira on three occasions.
During the first purchase at 518 University Drive, Keira allegedly said he would be able to give the informant better prices when they began buying cocaine in “bulk.”
A second confidential informant spoke with police in August and said Keira told them how much he was making by selling drugs and then showed the informant a picture of him sitting on more than a dozen gallon-sized bags containing marijuana.
A search warrant executed on Keira’s apartment on Aug. 22 yielded two Penn State ID cards in his name with suspected cocaine residue on them and drug paraphernalia.
Police then spoke with Keira, a member of Sigma Tau Gamma, who said he recently purchased 30 grams of cocaine and sells it to six fraternity brothers. He allegedly made as much as $5,000 a week selling drugs. Keira also allegedly said he got nervous after selling cocaine earlier in the day and flushed about 10-15 grams of cocaine down the toilet.
In October, a third confidential informant purchased cocaine from Keira at 320 E. Beaver Ave.
Keira was charged with eight felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, four felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility and five misdemeanors.
He was arraigned Friday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set monetary bail at $200,000. Keira did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
