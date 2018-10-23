Counterfeit bills lead to arrests in ‘multi-county criminal organization’

Three women were arrested Friday for using counterfeit $100 bills to make purchases at about 10 State College retail stores, according to State College police.
An AutoZone employee at 2605 E. College Ave. alerted a co-worker that Nahciera Marshall, a 19-year-old from Wilkes-Barre, may try to make a purchase using a counterfeit $100 because she had done so previously.
During the transaction, the employee told Marshall he had to obtain a counterfeit marker from the back of the store. Marshall then fled the store and left the bill on the counter.
Patton Township police eventually stopped a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Samantha Kalson, a 28-year-old from Wilkes-Barre, with Marshall, Markessa Coleman and two other women inside.
After police searched the vehicle, they found a book containing counterfeit $100 bills and numerous receipts.
One of the receipts was from Ross, which is where Coleman, a 25-year-old from Irvington, New Jersey, made a purchase for $44.97 with a counterfeit $100 bill and received $55.03 in change.
Police said Kalson would give the women counterfeit bills to make purchases while she stayed in the vehicle. She would then drive the women from store to store to repeat the process.
Kalson was charged with 10 felony counts of conspiracy to commit forgery and 10 misdemeanors. Both Coleman and Marshall were charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit forgery and one misdemeanor.
All three were arraigned by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who denied them bail because the trio was allegedly operating a “multi-county criminal organization.”
Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Comments