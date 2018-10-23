Penn State student faces 12 felonies for selling pot to confidential informant, police say

A Penn State student was charged with 12 felonies after he sold a confidential informant marijuana on four occasions, according to State College police.
The informant went to police in January and eventually purchased about 0.25 pounds of marijuana from David Stevens. Three of the four transactions allegedly occurred at 201 Vairo Boulevard, while a fourth occurred at 241 S. Fraser St.
The 22-year-old from Allentown was charged with eight counts of possession with intent to deliver, four counts of criminal use of a communication facility and four misdemeanors.
He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Casey McClain, who set bail at $7,500 unsecured.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
