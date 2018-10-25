Why 2 Bald Eagle Township supervisors were charged with ‘public corruption’

Two former Bald Eagle Township supervisors were charged with public corruption after an investigation by the Attorney General’s office, according to a press release.
Former township secretary and treasurer Michelle Walizer, a 44-year-old from Lock Haven, allegedly wrote 16 checks worth more than $76,000 to herself from the township’s general fund.
She then entered fraudulent information into the township’s accounting software and created fake invoices indicating the funds were paid to contractors for services that were never rendered, according to the AG’s office.
She is also accused of filing false certification with the Federal Surplus Program. Walizer allegedly said a FEMA trailer had been used by the township for 18 months even though she knew that to be false.
Former Chairman James Bechdel Sr., a 78-year-old from Mill Hall, was also charged in connection with the FEMA trailer. He allegedly fraudulently obtained the trailer for his brother’s private use.
“Former Bald Eagle Township officials Walizer and Bechdel are charged with trading their positions of authority and public trust for shameful personal enrichment,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “As Attorney General, I am focused on rooting out public corruption and will continue to pursue it wherever we find it — without fear or favor.”
Walizer was charged with 16 felony counts each of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, forgery, tampering with public records and unlawful use of a computer. She was also charged with one felony count of restricted activities because of a conflict of interest and two misdemeanors.
Bechdel — who was ordered to pay more than $100,000 in penalties by the state ethics commission in 2017 — was charged with one felony count of restricted activities because of a conflict of interest and one misdemeanor.
Both were arraigned by Clinton County District Judge John Maggs, who set bail at $2,500 unsecured.
Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
