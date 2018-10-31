3 people charged after breaking into a woman’s apartment, assaulting and threatening her

Three Pittsburgh residents allegedly assaulted a woman at her 456 E. Beaver Ave. apartment in September, according to State College police.
Richard Stark, 27, allegedly pushed open the woman’s door and began yelling for more than 30 seconds. Stark, along with 27-year-old Ryan Gerst and 29-year-old Brittany Moore, then pulled the woman from her apartment and into the hallway.
Police said Gerst then put her in a “chokehold” and pushed her against the brick wall. Her boyfriend attempted to free her from Gerst’s hold, but was punched in the face by Stark.
The woman was ultimately able to break free, but Moore then ripped out a chunk of her hair, which was later found on the ground by police.
After the two retreated to her apartment, Stark allegedly continued to kick the door and said he was going to “kill everyone” inside.
Stark was charged with one felony count of criminal trespassing, two misdemeanors and two summary charges.
He was arraigned by District Judge Carmine Prestia Jr., who set bail at $25,000 unsecured, and waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Gerst and Moore were each charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14.
