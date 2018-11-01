It started with going through unlocked vehicles, police say. Then a car was stolen

A Clearfield County man stole a Honda Civic in Rush Township, according to state police at Rockview.

A woman living on the 3600 block of Casanova Road called police on Oct. 25 and said a man dressed in black was walking back and forth on the road and later found her vehicle was rummaged through.

Police also spoke with a man whose keys were initially missing before Nathan Hahn, 19, allegedly drove away with his vehicle.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Hahn was eventually spotted driving at a high rate of speed on state Route 53 near the intersection of Johnsons Road, but police were unable to stop him before he went out of sight.

Hahn was found five days later, along with a 17-year-old who allegedly told police Hahn and another friend took the vehicle.

In an interview with police, Hahn allegedly said he and three other friends split up and were “going through unlocked vehicles” when one of his friends came back with a car key. The quartet then saw police parked on the side of the road and “took off” before returning to steal the vehicle.

Hahn was charged with two felonies — theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property — along with three misdemeanors.

He was arraigned on Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Jordan, who set monetary bail at $20,000. Hahn did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.