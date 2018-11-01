Howard woman sentenced for striking pedestrian while under the influence of marijuana

Three Centre County residents were sentenced by President Judge Pamela Ruest Thursday, including one woman who struck a pedestrian while driving under the influence of marijuana.
Kari Bohn told police she smoked marijuana before she eventually got in her vehicle, swatted at a bee, accelerated and hit a woman.
The 30-year-old from Howard pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, one misdemeanor count of DUI and one summary count of careless driving.
Three other charges, including one felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle, were dropped.
Ruest sentenced Bohn to at least seven months in the Centre County Correctional Facility and a $125 fine. After seven months, she is to be electronically monitored during in-home confinement for four and a half months.
Bohn is also eligible for work release.
State College burglaries
Anthony Mittelman also pleaded guilty to various charges for his alleged role in a series of burglaries in State College.
The 19-year-old from State College was ordered to pay $1,457 in restitution, along with a $1,000 fine. He was also sentenced to at least 350 days in the CCCF with credit for 367 days already served and probation.
Mittelman must also continue counseling at Oasis LifeCare.
Bellefonte man threatened to ‘rip her throat out’
Edward Gummo Jr. also pleaded guilty after state police at Rockview said he threw a woman on the floor and told her he was going to “rip her throat out” while actively choking her.
The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to one felony count of strangulation, one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats and one summary count of harassment.
Three charges, including one felony count of aggravated assault, were dropped.
He was sentenced to at least 11 and a half months in at the CCCF, at least two years of probation and a $125 fine. He must also complete a domestic violence intervention program and is eligible for work release.
