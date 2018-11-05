Philipsburg man stole nearly $1,000 — or about 74 pizzas — from Brother’s Pizza, police say

A Brother’s Pizza employee stole $978 from the business’ cash box and register, according to state police at Rockview.
The owner of the Philipsburg restaurant showed a trooper video of Michael Williams entering the business multiple times between 2:16 a.m. and 8:23 a.m. on Saturday.
The owner also showed police damage to the side door of the building, which is where he believed the 26-year-old from Philipsburg entered the building.
Williams was charged with one felony count of burglary, one felony count of criminal trespass, two misdemeanors and one summary.
He was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Thomas Jordan, who set monetary bail at $10,000. Williams did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
