Alleged marijuana wax sale and video slot machine theft lead to local arrests

A State College man sold marijuana wax to a confidential informant twice and had hundreds of grams of the substance in his residence, according to State College police.
Philip Dellegrotti allegedly sold wax to the informant in May and June before police eventually issued a search warrant on his residence at 807 W. Cherry Lane.
Detectives seized the wax from multiple jars, including one labeled “Ghost Jelly,” more than $1,000 and drug paraphernalia.
In an interview with police, the 28-year-old allegedly gave police five names of people he purchased the wax from and the names of eight people to whom he then sold it.
Dellegrotti was charged with seven felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, three felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility and six misdemeanors.
He was arraigned Monday by District Judge Casey McClain and waived his preliminary hearing.
Diplomart theft
A State College man stole more than $4,000 from a video slot machine at the Diplomart, according to State College police.
The owner of the Diplomart showed police video of James Neff-Zonge, 33, allegedly opening the front panel of a slot machine before taking the cash out on Sept. 12. Police said $4,271 was stolen after an audit of the machine.
Neff-Zonge was charged with one felony count of theft by unlawful taking and one felony count of receiving stolen property.
He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Steven Lachman, who set bail at 10 percent of $5,000. Neff-Zonge did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
