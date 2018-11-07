Why was an abandoned truck found crashed, engulfed in flames on the side of the road?

State police at Clearfield are investigating a hit-and-run crash and possible arson on Ashland Road in Decatur Township, Clearfield County.
When police arrived at 3 a.m. Tuesday at the scene of the crash near Red Schoolhouse Road, they found what they believe to have been a full-size, black Ford F150 crashed into trees and a utility pole and engulfed in flames.
The driver had fled the scene, and the registration plate and items in the truck had been removed prior to the fire, police said.
The fire marshal has been contacted and is assisting with the investigation.
Police say the truck has a ladder rack attached to the bed near the tailgate, and is believed to have had rust near the rear wheel wells. The year of the vehicle is believed to be between 1996 and 2003.
Anyone with information about the owner of the truck is encouraged to call police at 857-3800.
