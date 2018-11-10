State College police seek information about possible assault outside the Lion’s Den

A video posted to social media appears to show an individual being assaulted outside the Lion’s Den, a bar in downtown State College, according to a press release from police.
State College police are asking that anyone with information about the incident contact the department.
Police did not say when the incident occurred.
Police can be reached by phone at 234-7150, by email or through an anonymous tip on the police department’s website.
Barstool Penn State posted the video to its Instagram page with the caption “Den Tuesday’s in a nutshell.”
