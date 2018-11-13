Man wandered into a Penn State fraternity, threatened to grab his gun, police say

A Minnesota man threatened to grab his gun and return to a Penn State fraternity with his “fellow shooters,” according to State College police.
The vice president of the Delta Chi fraternity at 424 E. Fairmount Ave. told police Jacob Geiselhart wandered into the fraternity at about 3 a.m. Saturday.
Fraternity members initially believed the 24-year-old from Minneapolis was a member’s friend, but then asked him to leave after he became belligerent.
After fighting with various fraternity members, Geiselhart reportedly told the vice president that “where he was from, they handle these situations with guns.”
The vice president also told police he “feared that his fraternity was going to fall victim to a mass shooting from Geiselhart’s threats.”
Police found Geiselhart squatting in front of a bush holding a half-full bottle of vodka and 15.9 grams of marijuana. He allegedly told a paramedic he “pops off” where he comes from and made a gun symbol with his fingers.
Geiselhart also told police he was a roadie for a band that played in State College on Friday.
Geiselhart was charged with three misdemeanors — terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana — along with one summary count of public drunkenness.
He was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set monetary bail at $25,000. Geiselhart did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Comments