‘I should kill you.’ Philipsburg man charged after alleged burglary

A Philipsburg man threatened to shoot and kill two people on Saturday, according to state police at Rockview.
Police met with a Walker Township man who said Mark Akimov, 25, broke into his house by breaking the back door. Akimov then allegedly put a gun to the man’s head.
Akimov eventually left and returned to his residence, where he allegedly dragged a woman out of the bedroom, struck her in the face, pointed a gun at her and said, “I should kill you.”
Akimov was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of burglary and one felony count of criminal trespass. He was also charged with five misdemeanors and two summary charges.
He was arraigned Friday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set monetary bail at $100,000. Akimov did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
