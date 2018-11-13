State College police: Women stuffed purses with stolen Macy’s merchandise

Two Williamsport women attempted to steal more than $1,000 of merchandise from Macy’s in the Nittany Mall, according to State College police.
A Macy’s loss prevention officer began following Latoya Hall, 31, and Asia Bowery, 24, around the store on Saturday while they were allegedly acting suspicious and carrying large purses.
The employee then saw Hall conceal two Polo shirts, while Bowery did the same with one shirt.
Police searched the duo and found $652.49 of merchandise in Hall’s purse and $495 of merchandise in Bowery’s purse.
Hall and Bowery were charged with one felony count of retail theft and one felony count of receiving stolen property.
Both were arraigned on Saturday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set monetary bail at $5,000. Both have since posted bail.
Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday.
