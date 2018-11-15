Police: Sandy Ridge man admitted to selling drugs, but said it was to keep users safe

A Sandy Ridge man said he sold drugs to prevent users from buying drugs from other dealers who sell unsafe products, according to state police at Hollidaysburg.
A confidential informant went to police Tuesday and told them about drug activity at Dave Smith’s residence at 371 State St. in Rush Township.
Police issued a search warrant the same day and spoke with the 41-year-old, who said he was in the middle of making crack cocaine and had the drugs in a safe in his basement.
A trooper found multiple bags of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two notebooks to track purchases and debts of narcotics, according to police.
Smith also said he sold methamphetamine to “bigger people” and the drugs he got and sold were “good,” in contrast to dealers who cut or mix their drugs.
Smith was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and two misdemeanors.
He was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Casey McClain, who set bail at $10,000 unsecured.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21.
