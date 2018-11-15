Cleveland man arrested for breaking into Penn State buildings, police say

A Cleveland man walked into various Penn State labs after gathering six Penn State keys, according to police.
Penn State police found 46-year-old Anthony Smith in Whitmore Lab on Tuesday after receiving a report of a suspicious person. Smith, who has no affiliation to Penn State, was asked if he had authorization to be in the room and said, “Not really.”
Smith also had a Guess wallet with a Penn State Visa card in another man’s name and a Costco membership card in a third person’s name, according to police.
Smith was charged with one felony count of criminal trespass and six misdemeanors.
He was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Casey McClain, who set monetary bail at 10 percent of $10,000. Smith did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21.
