State College police are asking the public for help identifying a man they say left without paying from the Benner Pike Walmart with a full cart of merchandise on Sunday. State College police Photo provided
Crime

Do you know this man? Police say he stole a cart full of merchandise from Walmart

By Lauren Muthler

lmuthler@centredaily.com

November 28, 2018 12:41 PM

State College police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of theft from the Benner Pike Walmart.

Police said the man, as seen on surveillance footage as white with dark hair and a beard wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt, is suspected of walking out of the store without paying for a full cart of merchandise at about 12:10 p.m. Sunday.

In a separate incidents, police are also asking the public to help with identifying a woman who was seen fleeing the scene of a vehicle crash a 5 p.m. Monday at the Weis Markets on Westerly Parkway.

The vehicle in question is a reddish or rust-colored sedan with partial plate ENR89_. The woman was last seen after the hit-and-run, driving east on Westerly Parkway toward Atherton Street.

Anyone with information on either incident is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150, police@statecollegepa.us, or anonymously through the department’s website.

