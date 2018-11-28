Do you know this man? Police say he stole a cart full of merchandise from Walmart

State College police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of theft from the Benner Pike Walmart.
Police said the man, as seen on surveillance footage as white with dark hair and a beard wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt, is suspected of walking out of the store without paying for a full cart of merchandise at about 12:10 p.m. Sunday.
In a separate incidents, police are also asking the public to help with identifying a woman who was seen fleeing the scene of a vehicle crash a 5 p.m. Monday at the Weis Markets on Westerly Parkway.
The vehicle in question is a reddish or rust-colored sedan with partial plate ENR89_. The woman was last seen after the hit-and-run, driving east on Westerly Parkway toward Atherton Street.
Anyone with information on either incident is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150, police@statecollegepa.us, or anonymously through the department’s website.
