Menorah at Penn State fraternity house reportedly vandalized

The menorah at the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity house was reportedly vandalized Thursday, according to a statement from Penn State on Saturday.

The university said that State College police are looking into the matter, but provided no other details about the incident.

“This vandalism occurred only a month after the deadliest recorded attack of Jews on United States soil,” Penn State said. “We share in the feelings of hurt expressed by many members of our community. Today, and every day, we stand united with our Jewish friends, neighbors and colleagues. There is no place for hate in our community. Such actions violate the values to which we must commit ourselves and one another.”

On Oct. 27, a gunman killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. According to the Anti-Defamation League, it’s believed to be the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in U.S. history.

Last year, a large menorah was stolen from in front of Rabbi Hershy Gourarie’s home and found damaged a day later in front of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. Four individuals were charged in connection to the incident.

Penn State said, as originally scheduled, Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, in partnership with the Interfraternity Council, Hillel and Chabad, will hold a community event at 8 p.m. Sunday at their chapter house, 328 E. Fairmount Ave., lighting the first candles of Hanukkah.

If you witness an “act of intolerance” on Penn State’s campus, you can report it anonymously using the Penn State Hotline at 800-560-1637 or hotline.psu.edu.