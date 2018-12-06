State College police arrest Harrisburg murder suspect

A suspect in a Harrisburg area murder was arrested by State College police at the Abba Java Coffee House on Tuesday afternoon.
Dylan Reeves, who was previously arrested and jailed on a corruption of minors charge in Centre County, allegedly stabbed and killed 21-year-old Daniel Kelly, according to PennLive.
The 20-year-old, who has ties to State College, was arrested without incident, according to State College police, who did not release additional information about the case.
Reeves was arrested in Centre County in December 2017 following investigations by State College and Ferguson Township police departments. According to police, Reeves had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old. Nude photos of the teen were found on a cellphone Reeves had stolen, police said.
Reeves was sentenced in July to three to six months at the Centre County Correctional Facility after he pleaded guilty to the corruption of minors charge and was recently released, according to PennLive.
Investigators said Reeves will be transported to Dauphin County for arraignment “soon.”
