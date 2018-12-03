Not your grandma’s cookies: State College man sold marijuana baked goods, police say

A State College man was running a de facto marijuana edible bake shop in his apartment, according to Penn State police.
Benjamin Rupert was stopped by police for erratic driving on June 15 and told an officer he recently drank four beers at the Phyrst.
Prior to a field sobriety test, police asked the 30-year-old if he had any illegal items in the vehicle, to which he said, “Just my backpack.”
Police then found 74 individually wrapped marijuana infused edibles in the form of lollipops, hard candies and chocolates in the backpack. Rupert also told police he had several more edibles in his fridge at 200 Bradley Ave.
Officers then found a bag of Chex Mix, cookie dough, cookies, fudge and candy at the apartment — all of which contained marijuana.
A shipping box from Colorado was also found, which prompted Rupert to tell police how he bought the marijuana using Amazon eGift cards.
The seized marijuana weighed 4.12 pounds and Rupert’s BAC was 0.093 percent, according to police.
Rupert was charged on Nov. 26 with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver, one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility, one felony count of conspiracy to deliver, four misdemeanors and one summary.
He was arraigned Monday by District Judge Steven Lachman, who set bail at $10,000 unsecured.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.
Comments