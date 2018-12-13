After pleading guilty to almost 600 felonies, Howard man sentenced for sexual abusing a child

A Howard man was sentenced on Thursday to at least eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a teenage boy for about three years.
State police at Rockview said Brandon Burns sexually assaulted a male at “many locations” in Milesburg and Howard. The male reported the incidents began in 2009 when he was 14 and Burns was 26.
The incidents continued through 2012 and occurred at least twice per week, according to police. Burns allegedly told the male “no one can know about this.”
The 35-year-old was charged with 595 felonies and 199 misdemeanors in January and eventually pleaded guilty in September to hundreds of felony charges.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Prior to sentencing, Burns told Judge Katherine Oliver, “I never meant any harm to him.”
Oliver sentenced him to a maximum of 16 years in prison followed by 20 years of probation. She also ruled him to be a tier three sex offender and ordered him to complete Project Point of Light.
Burns received 345 days credit for time served in the Centre County Correctional Facility.
Comments