Employee at State College store stole $5,000 worth of iPhones, police say

A P2P Computer Solutions employee stole seven iPhones worth about $5,000 from the store, according to State College police.
P2P owner Juan Maldonado noticed the iPhones were missing during a consignment reconciliation check in November and eventually spoke with a woman in possession of one of the iPhones, who said she bought the phone in October from Andrew Burger.
In subsequent interviews with police, the 18-year-old Penn State student admitted to stealing all seven iPhones and said he sold four of them on Facebook marketplace.
Five of the seven iPhones were recovered by police and Burger repaid three of the five people he sold them to.
Maldonado had to repay $5,125 to Apple because the iPhones lost significant value after they were unsealed and used.
Burger was charged with one felony count of theft by unlawful taking, one felony count of receiving stolen property and two misdemeanors.
He was arraigned Monday by District Judge Carmine Prestia Jr., who set bail at $25,000 unsecured.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.
Comments