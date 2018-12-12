‘It will happen every day till I get my money.’ Rebersburg man charged with alleged burglary

A Rebersburg man broke into a Bellefonte residence and threatened to continue doing so on a daily basis until he recouped the money that was owed to him, according to Bellefonte police.
Police responded to the residence on East Burrows Street on Oct. 14 and found the woman’s living room and kitchen had items “thrown and strewn about the floor.”
Her son believed Vincent Knepp, 23, was the one who broke into the residence because Knepp was allegedly en route to recover $100.
The woman’s son called Knepp after the alleged burglary and asked why he “tossed the place.”
“You owe me money,” Knepp allegedly said in a deep, threatening tone. “It will happen every day till I get my money.”
Knepp was charged with one felony count of burglary, one felony count of criminal trespassing and one summary charge.
He was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set nominal bail at $100,000. Knepp did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.
