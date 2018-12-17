A gun, drugs and a deer head: How a traffic stop led to felony charges for a Julian man

A Julian man was arrested after state police at Rockview reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana and the severed head of a white-tailed deer in the back of the vehicle he was riding in.
A teal Honda Pilot was stopped for a traffic violation on the 300 block of Dell Street in Boggs Township on Dec. 11 and 45-year-old Mark Hall was the passenger.
A Mason jar containing marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a Savage model 110 7 mm Remington magnum rifle and 55 shells were also found, according to police.
The driver of the vehicle told police Hall had the gun and buck’s head in his possession when he picked up Hall earlier in the day.
Hall is prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to police.
Hall was charged with one felony count of prohibited possession of a firearm, one felony count of possession with intent to deliver, three misdemeanors and one summary.
He was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set monetary bail at $50,000. Hall did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
