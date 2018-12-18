Do you recognize these suspects? Police investigate downtown State College assault

State College Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday outside the Lion’s Den, 118 S. Garner St., according to a press release.
A group of males attacked a man as he was leaving the bar, police said.
Police said one suspect appeared to have the word “supreme” on the back of a blue hoodie, while another suspect appeared to have a burger or similar object on a black T-shirt. The third suspect — who is not pictured in the surveillance photos police provided — was reportedly wearing a light gray sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about the incident or who may be able to identify the suspects is encouraged to contact the State College Police Department at 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through its website.
