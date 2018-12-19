Port Matilda man accused of raping two girls on multiple occasions

A Port Matilda man admitted to raping two girls who were younger than 13 years old on multiple occasions, according to state police at Rockview.
Both girls, whose ages were not listed, said 20-year-old Elijah Weaver sexually assaulted them in a barn “a lot” and Weaver told them he would continue the sexual abuse if they told anyone.
During an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, one of the girls described sexual abuse that occurred throughout the barn and at a campground on the unidentified property in Taylor Township.
The second girl said the most recent abuse happened in the summer. She also said she tried to get away from Weaver, but that didn’t work because “he was stronger than her.” So she usually said she had to go to the bathroom to get him to stop, police said.
Weaver was charged with six felony counts of rape, five felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, six felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and six misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.
He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set monetary bail at $250,000. Weaver did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2.
