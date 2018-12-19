Crime

Have you seen this woman? Police say she used counterfeit bills at Walmart

By Lauren Muthler

December 19, 2018 12:26 PM

State College police are investigating the alleged use of counterfeit bills at the Benner Pike Walmart.
State College police are investigating the alleged use of counterfeit bills at the Benner Pike Walmart. State College Police Department Photo provided
State College police are investigating the alleged use of counterfeit bills at the Benner Pike Walmart. State College Police Department Photo provided

State College police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who is suspected of using counterfeit money at the Benner Pike Walmart.

Police say that a woman, described as black with black hair and a black cap, was seen on surveillance footage after allegedly buying multiple items with counterfeit bills at about 5:48 p.m. Saturday.

She was wearing a gray puffy vest, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the case or the woman’s identity is asked to contact State College police at 234-7150, police@statecollegepa.us, or anonymously through their website.

  Comments  

things to do