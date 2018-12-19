Have you seen this woman? Police say she used counterfeit bills at Walmart

State College police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who is suspected of using counterfeit money at the Benner Pike Walmart.
Police say that a woman, described as black with black hair and a black cap, was seen on surveillance footage after allegedly buying multiple items with counterfeit bills at about 5:48 p.m. Saturday.
She was wearing a gray puffy vest, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information about the case or the woman’s identity is asked to contact State College police at 234-7150, police@statecollegepa.us, or anonymously through their website.
