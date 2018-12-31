Police investigating burglary from Bellefonte business

Bellefonte police are investigating a burglary at Triangle Building Supply off Zion Road.
The burglary was discovered by employees who were opening for business and noticed damage to the building where a person had entered, police said. Surveillance footage indicated that one person took an undisclosed amount of cash from several cash registers in the building.
Police say the burglary took place at 7 p.m. Saturday, after business hours.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 800-479-0050.
