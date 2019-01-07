Nearly $200,000 embezzled from Bellefonte church, police say

An investigation is underway into a nearly decadelong embezzlement at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellefonte.
Bellefonte police said Monday that about $180,000 was allegedly embezzled from the church during the past seven years, at least. The department acknowledged the reported thefts may have occurred over a longer time period.
While police said there is a suspect in the case, they declined to release additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.
Pastor William Osman said the church, located at 216 McAllister St., is cooperating with legal authorities throughout the ongoing investigation. He declined to answer additional questions about how the theft was discovered or how church operations have been affected.
Charges may be filed this week, barring something unforeseen, police said.
