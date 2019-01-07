Crime

Nearly $200,000 embezzled from Bellefonte church, police say

By Bret Pallotto

January 07, 2019 05:42 PM

An investigation is underway into a nearly decadelong embezzlement at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellefonte.

Bellefonte police said Monday that about $180,000 was allegedly embezzled from the church during the past seven years, at least. The department acknowledged the reported thefts may have occurred over a longer time period.

While police said there is a suspect in the case, they declined to release additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.

StJohnsLuteran1.JPG
St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellefonte on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.
Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Pastor William Osman said the church, located at 216 McAllister St., is cooperating with legal authorities throughout the ongoing investigation. He declined to answer additional questions about how the theft was discovered or how church operations have been affected.

Charges may be filed this week, barring something unforeseen, police said.

Bret Pallotto

Bret Pallotto primarily reports on courts and crime for the Centre Daily Times. He grew up in Lewistown and graduated from Lock Haven University.

