Bellefonte man arrested for threatening female with machete, police say

A Bellefonte man threatened to kill a female with a machete after a “heated” argument, according to Bellefonte police.
Jonathan Berenty allegedly went to 388 Reynolds Ave. on Sunday to talk to another male about “some problems.” The 19-year-old eventually told the male “you crossed me” and said “I ain’t leaving without something.”
A female told Berenty to leave the apartment, but he instead opened his backpack and pulled out a black and orange machete and “came at her.”
“If you keep being disrespectful, I’m going to kill you,” Berenty allegedly told her while holding the machete to her throat.
Police arrived after a phone call from the female’s mother and met Berenty in the kitchen area, where he resisted arrest until officers took him to the ground with a “hair drag.”
Along with the machete, officers also found 13 Xanax bars, a bottle of Leilani Hawaiian rum and a blue plastic cup containing “weed” residue in his backpack.
Berenty was charged with one felony count of attempted robbery, four misdemeanors and three summaries.
He was arraigned Monday by District Judge Casey McClain, who set monetary bail at $100,000. Berenty did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
