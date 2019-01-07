Port Matilda man found with more than 60 bags of heroin in State College hotel, police say

A Port Matilda man was found in a State College hotel room with 61 bags of heroin that possibly contained fentanyl, according to State College police.
After finding an unconscious male lying in a Ramada hallway at 1450 S. Atherton St. on Saturday, officers spoke with 35-year-old David DeSousa, who allegedly had 9.7 grams of heroin in a trash can.
Officers also found a metal smoking pipe, several used paper bags with drug residue, a cut straw with drug residue and several orange syringe caps.
The bags were not tested for the officers’ safety.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
DeSousa was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver and two misdemeanors.
He was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Casey McClain, who set bail at $25,000 unsecured.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Comments