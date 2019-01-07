Crime

Port Matilda man found with more than 60 bags of heroin in State College hotel, police say

By Bret Pallotto

January 07, 2019 07:52 PM

A Port Matilda man was found in a State College hotel room with 61 bags of heroin that possibly contained fentanyl, according to State College police.

After finding an unconscious male lying in a Ramada hallway at 1450 S. Atherton St. on Saturday, officers spoke with 35-year-old David DeSousa, who allegedly had 9.7 grams of heroin in a trash can.

Officers also found a metal smoking pipe, several used paper bags with drug residue, a cut straw with drug residue and several orange syringe caps.

The bags were not tested for the officers’ safety.

DeSousa was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver and two misdemeanors.

He was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Casey McClain, who set bail at $25,000 unsecured.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

