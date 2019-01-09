21 arrested for drug-related violations during saturation patrol in Centre County

Twenty-one people were arrested for drug violations in Centre County between Monday and Wednesday, according to state police at Rockview.
Troopers, who were assisted by state police K-9 units, conducted a saturation detail in Rush Township, Worth Township and Philipsburg.
Police seized about 0.25 pounds of methamphetamine, about 100 pills, marijuana, marijuana wax, marijuana gummies and cash. Troopers also recovered two stolen firearms.
Five were charged with possession with intent to deliver, eight warrants were served, 55 citations were issued and 83 written warnings were given, according to police.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments