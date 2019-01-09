Crime

21 arrested for drug-related violations during saturation patrol in Centre County

By Bret Pallotto

January 09, 2019 02:20 PM

Twenty-one people were arrested for drug violations in Centre County between Monday and Wednesday, according to state police at Rockview.

Troopers, who were assisted by state police K-9 units, conducted a saturation detail in Rush Township, Worth Township and Philipsburg.

Police seized about 0.25 pounds of methamphetamine, about 100 pills, marijuana, marijuana wax, marijuana gummies and cash. Troopers also recovered two stolen firearms.

Five were charged with possession with intent to deliver, eight warrants were served, 55 citations were issued and 83 written warnings were given, according to police.

Bret Pallotto

Bret Pallotto primarily reports on courts and crime for the Centre Daily Times. He grew up in Lewistown and graduated from Lock Haven University.

