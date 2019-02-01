Parents sue 28 former Penn State frat brothers as 2-year anniversary of son’s death nears

The parents of Timothy Piazza filed a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday against 28 former Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers and are seeking more than $75,000.

Tom Kline announced the 102-page federal lawsuit on behalf of Jim and Evelyn Piazza the day before the two-year anniversary of their son’s fall down the fraternity’s steps during a bid acceptance night. The 19-year-old died Feb. 4, 2017.

Kline also said the family reached an undisclosed monetary agreement with Penn State University.

“This lawsuit filing — and announcement of our sweeping out-of-court settlement with the university — marks two milestone developments in this long and difficult journey of Jim and Evelyn Piazza as they fight for the full measure of justice, and permanent Greek life reforms, in memory of their son following his preventable death,” Kline said in a press release. “With the assistance of recovered fraternity house interior surveillance video and text messages amongst the defendants, we intend to hold all those responsible for Tim’s death fully accountable. Only through the civil justice process can these objectives be accomplished.”

The now-shuttered fraternity is not listed in the lawsuit. The Piazza family announced they reached an undisclosed monetary settlement with the fraternity’s national chapter in September.

Check back for updates on this story.



